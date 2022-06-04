Divisional commissioner reviews posting of Kashmiri Pandit employees in Valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo: A student from Gurukul art school makes a painting to pay tribute to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit killed by militants in Kashmir

In the wake of targetted killings of religious minorities by terrorists, the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday reviewed the process of posting Kashmiri Pandit employees in secured areas.

The official reviewed the status of migrant and Jammu-based employees working in different government departments in the valley and those who got jobs under the prime minister’s employment package, a spokesperson said.

"Pole convened a meeting of deputy commissioners and divisional heads of all civil departments to review the status of the transfer of employees of the PM's package, migrants and those from Jammu to safer places in view of the recent attacks," he said.

The officers informed Pole about the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of the PM's package employees, including seniority and couple transfers, the spokesperson added.

Pole stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest of transfer. He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at district headquarters or municipal towns or within a radius of three kilometers of municipal towns.

Pole appreciated all-district and division officers for the prompt action regarding the transfer of the employees to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.

