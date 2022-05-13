J&K admin forms SIT to probe killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, announces job for wife

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A student from Gurukul art school makes a painting to pay tribute to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit killed by militants in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will invthe murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat, who was killed by Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Sinha also announced a government job for Bhat's wife and said the administration will bear the educational expenses of his daughter.

"J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter," Sinha said in another tweet.

Bhat's killing has evoked protests from Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Employment Package for the migrants. On Friday, police had to use tear smoke shells and resort to baton charge to disperse a group of protesting migrant employees at Sheikhpura in Budgam who were on their way to Srinagar International Airport to protest against the killing.

Meanwhile, district administration Srinagar has dismissed reports about mass resignation by Kashmiri Pandit employees.

"The social media reports of resignations by Migrant employees are denied as no such letter of resignation(s) have been received by the administration. Service related issues are being addressed in time bound manner, in (a) week," it tweeted from its official handle.

Earlier, the Lt Governor met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act, the Lt Governor said.

