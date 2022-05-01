Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested from J&K's Kulgam, arms & ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : MANZOOR MIR, INDIA TV Arms and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine, 51 rounds of 9mm and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

Highlights Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession

The said terrorist was well aware about the topography of the district, officials said

A hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, police said on Sunday. Acting on a specific input, Kulgam police, along with army, arrested the hybrid terrorist, identified as Yamin Yousuf Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, resident of Gadihama, officials said.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in contact with Pakistan based terrorists as well as local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT and tasked to execute terror incident.

He was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists includes transporting of arms/ammunition and explosive material in Kulgam.

It is pertinent to mention that his arrest is an achievement for Police, as the said terrorist was well aware about the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 51 rounds of 9mm and 2 hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, another hybrid terrorist identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar, in Nowgam, was arrested by the security forces. Incriminating material including Pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him.

ALSO READ | J&K: JeM terrorists arrested in Baramulla's Pattan area; arms, ammunition recovered

ALSO READ | J&K: Two terrorists, involved in attacks on migrant labourers, killed in Pulwama encounter

Latest India News