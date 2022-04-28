J&K: Two terrorists, involved in attacks on migrant labourers, killed in Pulwama encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in the Union Territory.

Commenting on the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said both the terrorists were involved in a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Both the terrorists killed in the encounter had been involved in a series of attacks on outside labourers in the district in the month of March-April 2022," said IGP Kashmir.

The neutralised terrorists were identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, belonging to Al Badr terror outfit. Both of them were local terrorists, said the official.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, two-three terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were trapped inside the cordon.

The operation was halted in between due to the evacuation of civilians.

Terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Earlier on Tuesday, the security forces had arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The security forces had set up a mobile checkpoint at Hanjiveera in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

"During the searches, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols and two Chinese grenades recovered from their possession," an official said.

The two arrested terrorists were identified as Aqib Mohammad Mir and Danish Ahad Dar, both affiliated with the JeM, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

