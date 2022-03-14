Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Police personnel to get leaves to watch 'The Kashmir Files'

MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday instructed the DGP to do so.

Police personnel in Madhya Pradesh will get leaves to watch Anupam Kher starrer, 'The Kashmir Files'. The film is being discussed across the country as it is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday instructed the DGP to grant leaves to whoever with his family or alone wants to watch the film. The film 'The Kashmir Files' has also been made tax-free in the state.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM Chouhan had said the film is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people, hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.

