'Overwhelmed': PM Modi tweets ahead of launch of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

PM Modi is on his two-day trip to the holy town Varanasi

PM will dedicate Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people in the afternoon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said 'I am overwhelmed to reach Kashi,' ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. PM Modi, on his two-day trip to the holy town, will first visit Kal Bhairav Mandir for 'darshan' of the deity, and then travel by river route to reach the ghat adjoining the corridor.

PM Modi will also take part in a 'cruise baithak' later and enjoy watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city.

After dedicating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people in the afternoon, PM Modi, later in the evening will take part in an informal 'baithak' with state chief ministers and deputy chief minister, onboard the river cruise.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

