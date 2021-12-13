PM Modi's 2-day Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashi Vishwanath Dham illuminated with lights ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will embark on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule. With 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone, the national coverage of the event in Varanasi is also set to be "equally monumental".

According to district administration authorities, Modi's first visit will be to the ancient Kal Bhairav temple, fondly called as 'Kashi ke Kotwal'.

From massive murals depicting art and cultural heritage of Benares to illumination of several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site, Varanasi is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

There is a palpable excitement among a majority of the residents of the temple town and domestic tourists flocking the holy shrine of the Hindus in the run-up to the high-profile event, in view of which the police security in Varanasi has been stepped up.

Excitement of the inauguration event, branded as “Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi'”, is such that a “Shiv Barat” procession was taken out in the streets near Godowlia Chowk, while owners of many hotels in the area have lit up their properties, with one saying, "It is a historic moment for Kashi and we are fortunate to be part of it".

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including “suvidha kendras”, tourist facilitation centre, “vedic kendra”, “mumukshu bhavan”, “bhogshala”, city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. The current structure of the temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780 and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with a golden “shikhar”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the preparation for the inauguration said that this 'Dham' will give a new global identity to Varanasi.

"Significantly, 'Jyotirling' of Kashi Vishwanath temple is considered to be the most important among other twelve Jyotirlingas, that's why lakhs of devotees come here to offer prayers. Earlier, this temple was only situated 2,000 metres, but now it has been spread over 50,000 square metres," Shrikant Mishra, priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said.

To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

The Prime Minister took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring was done by the Prime Minister himself, and he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including for the disabled. The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities, PMO informed.

During the visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 PM on December 13. On December 14, at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.

ALSO READ | ​Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Varanasi excited ahead of inauguration by PM Modi | 10 points

Latest India News