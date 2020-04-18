Karnataka eases many lockdown restrictions, allows movement of two-wheelers after April 20

Image Source : TWITTER Karnataka eases many lockdown restrictions, allow movement of two-wheelers after April 20

The Karnataka government has decided to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20, including allowing industries to operate and for three per cent staff in the IT-BT sector to attend offices, to give a thrust to economic activities. The government has also decided to identify containment zones and allow activities in non-containment zones. While prohibitory orders will continue till May 3, the movement of two-wheelers and goods vehicle will be allowed outside containment zones. The decision was taken at a meeting of senior ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and deliberate on the steps to be taken after April 20.

However the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state which will be declared as containment zones.

"It was decided that there will be no restrictions on the transportation of essential goods, as well as construction materials like gravel, sand, cement and steel," news agency PTI reported quoting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as saying reporters after chairing a high-level meeting.

What will be allowed outside containment zones

33 per cent of the workforce of IT-BT companies would be allowed to attend office after April 20.

Industries would be permitted to function in industrial clusters in villages and Special Economic Zones or industrial townships in urban areas.

Inter-district movement of vehicles would not be permitted, barring between Ramanagar, Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural district.

There would be no restrictions on use of two wheelers and goods vehicle after April 20.

Containment zones restrictions:

In the containment zones, an 'incident commander' having magisterial powers would be appointed. He would head a team of police and health officials to ensure there are no violations in the zones.

Residents within these zones would not be allowed to come out of their homes and essential items would be supplied to them at their doorsteps.

Restrictions on sale of liquor would continue till May 3.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage