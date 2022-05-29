Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
Karnataka: Student thrashed for wearing 'skull cap' in Bagalkot; FIR lodged against 7

The case has been filed as per the directions of the local Banahatti JMFC court by Teradala police station in Bagalkot district of the state.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
Bagalkot Published on: May 29, 2022 12:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • An FIR has been lodged against 7 people in connection with alleged thrashing of student
  • Student was thrashed in Karnataka's Bagalkot for wearing skull cap in college premises
  • The case has been filed as per the directions of local Banahatti JMFC court

An FIR has been lodged against seven people, including principal, sub inspectors and five others in connection with alleged thrashing of a student for wearing a skull cap on the premises of a college in Karnataka, police said on Sunday (May 29).

Naveed Hasan Saab Tharathari, a college student, had submitted a petition in the court in this regard.

What's written in the petition? 

In his petition, Naveed had said that on February 18, when he came to the Government First Grade College of Teradal wearing a skull cap, he was insulted and prevented from entering the institution, "belittling" his religious sentiments.

He had prayed before the court to lodge complaint against the Principal and police sub-inspector who boycotted him from the college, "insulting" his religion.

Considering the petition, the court had ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the accused.

The court will take up the case for hearing on June 30. Jamakhandi Deputy SP has been made investigator of the case.

Earlier, Principal AS Pujara had lodged a police complaint against Naveed and his father accusing them of assaulting him and obstructing him from discharging his duty.

(With agencies inputs) 

