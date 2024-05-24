MEA got request to impound Prajwal Revanna's passport only on May 21, says EAM Dr Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) A blue corner notice has already been issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in view of sexual abuse allegations

The Ministry of External Affairs got request to impound Prajwal Revanna's passport only on May 21 and acting on the lines we have already initiated a procedure, says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.

Addressing a question over the cancellation of the suspended JD(S) MP's passport, the EAM said, "To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act, We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21."

"We immediately acted on it. On 23rd of May.....we have to follow certain procedures and the procedure is initiated," added the EAM.

It is pertinent to note that the EAM Dr S Jaishankar's statement comes parallelly to a report of the MEA sending a show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government given the serious allegations of sexual abuse levelled against the JD(S) leader.

According to the sources familiar with the matter, the show cause notice has been served on Prajwal Revanna as the part of process initiated to cancel his passport only, who is believed to have fled to Germany shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged, i.e., the release of the alleged sex tapes. Moreover, it is learnt that the show-cause notice was served through email.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter elaborated on the consequences if the Revanna's diplomatic passport gets impound. He said, "If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by concerned authorities in the country he is staying."

Further, according to the so far elaborated details in the case, a 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol following a request by the SIT.

Moreover, the BJP and the Congress have also been engulfed in the tussle in regards to the case. While, the Congress accused against the BJP of shielding Revanna, Jaishankar said, “They did not take the first step… I mean, he’s not the first case where impounding a passport is taking place.”