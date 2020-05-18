Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka relaxes lockdown, train and bus service within state to begin from tomorrow. Check Details

Karnataka has announced major relaxations in during lockdown 4.0 across the state by allowing train, bus and taxi services to resume from tomorrow. However, Sundays will be observed as complete lockdown days. As per reports, parks across the state will also open for public from tomorrow, except in the containment zones. Only essential services will be allowed in the containment areas within red zones. The services will resume with strict social distancing norms and guidelines in place as suggested by the Union Home Ministry on May 17. Those who will breach the social distancing norms will face strict action, an official said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Center announced its decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The government issued a new set of guidelines for the extended lockdown wherein it gave the states the power to chose what restrictions they want to keep and what they want to lift.

