Lockdown side effect: Frustrated at not getting alcohol, Karnataka man attempts suicide

Apparently frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown, a tippler in a Karnataka village attempted to end his life, police said on Monday. The man identified as Hanumanthappa (48), a resident of Chikkadalavatta village in Madhugiri Tehsil in Tumakuru district, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with grievous neck injuries, police added. The labourer was aggrieved that he was unable to get liquor for the past four days and his attempts to get it failed. Upset at not being able to drink, he took the extreme step on Sunday. He was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said. Meanwhile, a man caused a flutter by warning in a video message that he would end his life if he was not provided liquor.

The man from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district held the prime minister and the state chief minister for not being able to procure liquor.

Coming to know about the video, police rounded him up and when questioned said that some people forced him to issue a video message. "I never intended to commit suicide. I am safe and nothing has happened to me," he said in another video message, apparently shot by a police officer.

The past few days have seen tipplers commit suicide in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.