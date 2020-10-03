Karnataka: Indian Navy Captain dies in paragliding accident

Karnataka: India Navy Captain dies in paragliding accident

An Indian Navy Captain Madhusudan Reddy died on Friday morning due to a paragliding accident. The deceased who hailed from Andhra Pradesh was killed after the powerglider plunged into the Arabian Sea in Karnataka's Karwar.

The Captain (55) and his family members had come to Karwar on Friday morning from Bengaluru and were at the beach in the evening.

#Karnataka#Karwar

An Evening of Horror, in a tragic accident on Friday, Indian Navy Captain died after a powered paraglider plunged into sea because of sudden engine seizure. Water sports resumed only on Friday after almost 6 months due to #coronavirus pandemic.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/7ppJGOOxuV — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) October 3, 2020

The incident happened due to an alleged engine failure. While, the instructor managed to escape unhurt in the incident. He was rescued by the life guards and the fishermen.

Incidentally, it was the first day of the resumption of parasailing activities at the beach after the lockdown imposed due to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In paramotoring, a chute is attached to a seat powered by a motor. A motor is attached at the back of the seat which thrusts the seat upwards. The rider who is harnessed to the seat is lifted into the air.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage