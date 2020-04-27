Image Source : AP 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; tally goes up to 511

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 511, the state government said on Friday.

"Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 511 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 19 deaths and 188 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Out of the new cases, 2 cases were reported each from Dakshina Kannada, Jamkhandi-Bagalakote, Vijayapura, and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Nagamangala-Mandaya.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With 80 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,177. Check district-wise list

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Odisha: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Balasore; state tally at 108

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage