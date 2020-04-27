Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With 80 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,177. Check district-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With 80 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,177

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,177 after 80 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday. Andhra Pradesh is the eight worst-hit state in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. With the latest updates, Kurnool district maintained its lead over Guntur district in terms of number of positive cases.

On Sunday, four staff of Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan tested COVID-19 positive including a chief security officer, attainder, and one staff nurse. As a precautionary measure, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will also be tested for coronavirus. Earlier on Saturday, a special disinfectant drive was launched at Rajbhavan the residence of Governor Harichandan.

The state has so far seen 31 deaths due to the virus. At least 235 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 911 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Around 1 lakh rapid test kits have been received by the state government on Friday to increase the level of coronavirus testing in the state.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.

