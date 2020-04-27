Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Balasore; state tally at 108

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 108 after five new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday. All the fresh cases were diagnosed in Balasore district, the health and family welfare department said adding that contact tracing and follow-up action have been launched.

The state is yet to reveal details of the fresh patients. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Balasore district, bordering West Bengal, has increased to 15. Many of the patients in the district have West Bengal links.

Samples of the new patients were collected during the 60-hour complete shutdown imposed in the district from 10 pm of April 23 to 10 AM of April 26.

Now, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has mounted to 108. Seventy-two of the cases are active as 35 people have recovered from the disease.

A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.

Of the total Covid-19 cases reported in the state so far, 46 were detected in Khurda district which includes Bhubaneswar, followed by 18 in Jajpur, 16 in Bhadrak, 15 in Balasore, six in Sudargarh, two each in Kendrapara and Kalahandi districts and one each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri.

A total of 25,103 samples have been tested till Sunday midnight in eight laboratories of the state, an official said.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.

Today, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers via conferencing to decide on the road ahead on coronavirus lockdown after May 3. The lockdown was earlier extended by 19 more days after the Prime Minister announced on April 14 in a televised address to the nation.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 15 cases in 24 hours, state records highest single-day jump so far​

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 27,000-mark; 872 deaths. Check state-wise list​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage