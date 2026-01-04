Bhopal cold wave alert: Schools from Nursery to Class 8 to open at 9:30 am for student safety.

Amid a biting cold wave and plummeting temperatures in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal district administration has prioritised student health by pushing back school start times. The District Education Officer (DEO) issued immediate orders reshaping schedules for schools across the board, ensuring younger children avoid the morning chill. This proactive step shields vulnerable students from frost-related risks during winter.

Cold wave triggers timely intervention

Bhopal has been gripped by relentless cold snaps, with mercury levels dipping dangerously low in recent days. Concerned over health hazards like hypothermia and respiratory issues for schoolchildren, authorities acted swiftly to revise operations.

The DEO's directive mandates that no school, from nursery to Class 8, opens before 9:30 am, effective immediately. This change allows kids to stay warmer at home longer, dodging the peak early-morning freeze.

(Image Source : REPORTER. ) Schools from Nursery to Class 8 to open at 9:30 am for student safety in Bhopal.

Order applies citywide: No exemptions

The rule isn't limited to government institutions; it blankets all private schools, CBSE and ICSE boards, aided schools, and even madrasas in Bhopal district. Management at every facility must comply strictly, with no room for exceptions. District officials emphasised enforcement, urging principals and staff to monitor attendance and safety. Parents have welcomed the move, seeing it as a compassionate nod to family routines strained by winter weather.

Focus on child safety amid winter woes

By delaying openings, the administration aims to cut exposure to harsh conditions, letting temperatures rise before classes begin. Schools are also advised to maintain warm indoor spaces and promote health protocols like layered clothing.