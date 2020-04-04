Image Source : AP 16 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka, tally up to 144

Sixteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 144, the Health department said in Bengaluru on Saturday. A 75-year old man, who is a resident of Bagalkote, who was confirmed positive on Friday and was being treated at a designated hospital in the district, expired last night.

"Till this evening, 144 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes four deaths and 11 discharges," the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the 129 active cases, 126 patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable and three in Intensive Care Units (one on oxygen and two on Ventilators), it said.

Among the total of 144 cases detected and confirmed so far, eight are transit passengers of Kerala who landed in airports in Karnataka and are being treated in the state, it said.

