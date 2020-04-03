Another tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking toll to 125

Image Source : PTI Another tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking toll at 125

Another person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of such patients to 125, an official said on Friday. "Till date, 125 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, with three deaths and 11 discharges," according to health officials.

Karnataka's 125th case is a 75-year-old man from Bagalkot. He has been isolated in a designated hospital in the town.

In view of covid emergency, Health and Family Welfare department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akthar extended the superannuation of medical and paramedical staff by three months till June 30.

The extension applies to medical staff supposed to superannuate in April and May.