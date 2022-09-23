Friday, September 23, 2022
     
Karnataka Congress leaders detained over 'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face | Watch

The Congress' 'PayCM' campaign is targeted against Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who Congress claims had "extracted 40% commission from builders, contractors.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Bengaluru Published on: September 23, 2022 20:39 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph
Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in parts of Bengaluru

Many Congress leaders in Karnataka, including chief DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad, and LoP Siddaramaiah were detained in Bengaluru on Friday over 'PayCM' posters across the city. 

The Congress' 'PayCM' campaign is targeted against Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who Congress claims had "extracted 40% commission from builders, contractors." The grand old party charged the ruling BJP with corruption in awarding public contracts and government recruitment.

Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40 % accepted here". 

The contractors' body had recently levelled bribery charges that contractors had to pay a 40 per cent commission to get public works contracts, a charge strongly denied by the government.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed. The BJP alleged that this was the handiwork of Congress.

Videos of police removing the posters have gone viral on social media platforms.

Read More | Bengaluru: Why are there 'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face; 3 FIRs registered against unknown persons

