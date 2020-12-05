Karnataka Bandh Today: State braces for shutdown by pro-Kannada outfits; transport services likely to hit

Image Source : PTI Karnataka Bandh: State braces for shutdown by pro-Kannada outfits; transport services likely to hit

Various pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on December 5, opposing the establishment of the Maratha Development Authority, which the Chief Minister had announced on November 14 and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the ‘overall development of Maratha people’.

These organisations on Friday reaffirmed their resolve to hold the bandh on Saturday (today) demanding that the government give up its decision to form the MDA.

The bandh has been called between 6 am and 6 pm and will witness a rally from KSR Bengaluru City railway station to Freedom Park. Although, government offices, hotels, bus services and metro services will remain open during the bandh.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday made a fervent appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday.

Commenting on the same, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “I appeal to everyone including Vatal Nagaraj, not to trouble people with Karnataka Bandh. It is not required."

“I have already given prominence to Kannada and I am ready to do whatever is required to be done to make Kannada prominent,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the security has been heightened across the state to ward off any untoward incident and prevent forcible closure of shops and commercial establishments.

The hotel owners and travel operators have said they will not be closing their businesses for the day. However, most other transport unions --- including autorickshaw and taxi unions --- have decided to support the bandh.

Public transport, including bus and metro, is expected to run as usual unless the situation gets worse and the authorities decide to call it off.

