Karnataka: 9 doctors arrested in Mangaluru for drug peddling

In general, doctors are considered second 'God' and they always advocate an 'intoxication-free' life but what was happening in Karnataka was surely not expected. The state police busted a drug network run by several doctors.

In its ongoing drive against drug consumption in the city, nine more persons including doctors and medical students, have been arrested here, police said.

With this, the total number of arrested in this case has risen to 24, police said.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in drug peddling and consumption. Among those who were arrested included two medical students each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, the sources said.

Drug menace grows in India

The drug network spread almost across the nation. From Punjab to Assam and from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka, no state is untouched by the menace. However, the police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) keep running drives to eliminate the drug network. Punjab often received drone-dropped drugs from Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir too receive banned substances from the neighbouring country. Assam also struggles with the issue as it shares border with Bangladesh.

258 drug smugglers held in last week: Punjab Police

At least 258 drug smugglers and suppliers were arrested and 194 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act in the last week, Punjab Police said on Januray 16. Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said 41.26 kg heroin, 13.55 kg opium, 53.25 kg ganja, 4.81 quintals of poppy husk and 5.28 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids were seized and Rs 20.48 lakh in cash recovered.

156 kg drugs seized in Goa in 8 months of FY23, says Goa Governor

At least 156 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 3.60 crore were seized in Goa in the first eight months of the current financial year and the state government has stepped up efforts to curb the menace of substance abuse, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said in the legislative Assembly on January 16. The Governor, addressing the Assembly on the first day of its winter session, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed to ensure security of not only its citizens but also tourists, who arrive in the state in large numbers every year.

“My government is committed to the security and safety not only of the citizens, but visiting tourists as well. This commitment is evidenced by the current detection rate of 84 per cent of overall crimes in the state,” Pillai said. The government has intensified action against the drug menace and this was reflected in the seizure of 156.25 kg of drugs worth Rs 361.21 lakh in the current financial year (FY22-23) till November 2022, he said.

(With PTI input)

