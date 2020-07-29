With Tapsites, JOSH is always HIGH: Students of Army Public School Dhaula kuan pay tribute to the Indian Army

Image Source : APS DK With Tapsites, JOSH is always HIGH: Students of Army Public School Dhaulakuan pay tribute to the Indian Army

It is commonly said that an institution is only as good as the ones it institutionalises, the ones who step into the world and make their presence felt. One institution which will always make that list is the Army Public School Dhaulakuan. APS DK is one of the most well-known Army Schools in India. It is a school that has had a long tradition of grooming ambitious young boys and girls who have achieved excellence in a plethora of fields. And most important of all, it is a school that has been home to names like Capt Vikram Batra and Capt Vijyant Thapar amongst others.

The heroics of these names are no secret to anyone. When the war raged on the heights of Kargil between India and Pakistan in 1999, some of those who had passed through the corridors of the APS DK, gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The debt we owe to them cannot be repaid.

The boys and girls of the school, however, have a rich tradition of paying a tribute to the Indian Army, an organisation where parents of many of these kids serve, and an organisation which many of them will join, passing on the baton to their juniors.

On the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, APS DK students paid tribute to the Indian Army in their own musical way.

A video that was uploaded by the students on a YouTube channel by the name Reverb (A band formed by these students), started off with Anushka Sharma, a student of Class 12th, paying a tribute to the armed forces for their valor and courage.

“This day holds a special significance for the faculty, the students and the alumni of the Army Public School Dhaulakuan, as the school has a number of bravehearts who laid down their lives and made the supreme sacrifice for their country,” Anushka said.

The tribute is followed by a self-composed song by the school band which resonates with the passion with which these kids feel about the occasion.

The band comprises of three people — Jaskanwar Singh Dhillon (Vocalist), Aryaman Hukku (Drummer) and Arjan Anand (Guitarist).

The Principal of the school Mrs Komal Sood, echoed the sentiment in conversation with IndiaTVnews.com. “The Army Public School, Dhaulakuan has a number of brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for their country. Our ‘Hall of Fame’ wall which houses the photos and stories of these martyrs is a constant source of inspiration for all of us,” she said.

“We hold the unique distinction of sending the maximum children into the NDA! (National Defence Academy). We take pride in the fact that we teach our children to put their country before self. Whether this is done through the stories of valor being read out at assembly or inviting our brave hearts to come and motivate our children to join the Armed Forces, the whole atmosphere in the school is geared towards giving back to the society,” the principal further added.

Army Public School - Martyrs Gallery

Army Public School Dhaulakuan Martyrs Gallery

Army Public School Dhaulakuan Martyrs Gallery

Army Public School Dhaulakuan Martyrs Gallery





Army Public School Dhaulakuan headgirl Tarushi Bahuguna @TarushiBahuguna shares her take on the proud tradition followed in the school of producing fine #IndianArmy officers. #APSDK pic.twitter.com/wu1G0WYL4r — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) July 29, 2020

Tarushi Bahuguna, the head girl of APS DK told IndiaTVnews.com that there is a reason a Tapsite (The Army Public School -ite) stands out in a crowd, and that has to do with the kind of history these kids live every day, and one they hold very dear to them.

"We are built with chills running down our spines as we walk through the same corridors as those bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. This makes us follow the path of bravery, love and protection," Tarushi, who has been born and brought up in an army family, said.

And to sum it up, I think there can be no better words than what the enlivened head girl said at the very end.

"While everyone else greets good morning, we greet JAI HIND"

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage