Just requested for road to be cleared, nothing inciting in my statement: Kapil Mishra

After being on the back foot following criticism for his alleged inflammatory videos giving a provocative statement that caused violence in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that no question is being asked to "people who are talking about dividing country". Talking to India TV, the BJP leader said, "No question is being asked to people on whose terrace petrol bombs, acids, stones were found.....but people are questioning me, they are calling me terrorist. Someone who only requested for road to be cleared as it was causing inconvenience to the people is being called a terrorist."

Hitting at AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mishra said, "I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal, where was he when the violence took place....If Tahir Hussain's call detail records (CDR) during the days of the riot are probed, then both Kejriwal's roles in the riots will be revealed."