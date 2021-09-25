Former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar expected to join Congress on September 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28

Former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar is expected to join Congress on September 28.

Speculations were rife in the media that Kumar may be joining Congress after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in the past. According to reports, the offer to join the party has been pending since the last Lok Sabha polls.

Sources also said that during the talks in the past Kanhaiya Kumar had emphasised having his own team to work with him in Bihar in order to start a movement in the state and then gradually take it to the national level.

The Congress in Bihar in the recent Assembly polls was almost routed. It could manage to win just 19 seats while contesting 70 seats with the Grand Alliance and its performance was considered one of the reasons for the defeat the alliance suffered.

