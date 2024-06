Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reacted to the train collision involving a goods train and the Kanchanjungha Express near New Jalpaiguri on Monday. In a social media update, Vaishnaw termed the incident "unfortunate" and noted that senior officials were promptly dispatched to the site. He emphasised that the injured had been transferred to a hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.