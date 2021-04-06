Justice NV Ramana appointed next Chief Justice of India

Image Source : PTI Justice NV Ramana

Justice NV Ramana appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, on Tuesday. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India. The outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana’s name as his successor last month.

Justice Ramana will take oath on April 24, a day after the retirement of Justice Bobde on April 23. He will have a tenure of nearly 16 months as the CJI before he retires on August 26, 2022.

In 2014, Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was elevated to the Supreme Court. Earlier, he was serving as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

