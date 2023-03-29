Caste diplomacy! BJP chief Nadda to hold meeting with party's OBC MPs today with an eye on upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP president JP Nadda

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming state elections in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda today (March 29) will hold a meeting with the OBC MPs of the party at in New Delhi. According to reports, the meeting is likely to take place at around 4 pm in Western Court at the party headquarters. Reportedly, the focus of the meeting will be the upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Party president will review the ongoing outreach programmes for the OBC community. He will also discuss the party's strategy to win the hearts of the community... There are many policies and programmes of the Modi government for the benefit of OBCs, the party will highlight them during the outreach campaign," news agency IANS reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, the party's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that there will be a discussion about the community and a strategy will also be prepared to strengthen the OBC community.

BJP OBC Morcha to also discuss Rahul Gandhi's issue

While briefing media on Tuesday, the BJP OBC morcha chief said that the community will also be raising Rahul Gandhi's issue in front of the public in their "Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign", which will run from April 6 till April 14, and apprise the public how the disqualified Congress MP has insulted the OBCs.

Earlier on March 23, the BJP appointed four new state presidents in Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi. The four new appointees include Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi in Rajasthan and OBC leader and MLC Samrat Choudhary in Bihar.

According to sources, this comes as the saffron party aims to bolster its organisational machinery with an eye on consolidating its support base in the run-up to crucial state and national polls.

BJP focusing on nation's inclusive development: Nadda

Earlier this month, Nadda said, while the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on all round and inclusive development of the country, the Congress was still busy promoting dynastic politics by repackaging its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting as part of BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, he said that Rahul Gandhi, unable to win elections, is alleging that democracy in India was under threat, on foreign land.

"Before 2014 (before Modi govt) India was mired in corruption. There were scams like 2G, 3G, and commonwealth among others, but today the country is among the leading nations of the world," Nadda added.

(With inputs from agencies)

