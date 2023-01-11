Not just Joshimath, THESE places in Uttarakhand at risk of sinking | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several places in Uttarakhand have developed cracks.

As more houses continue to develop cracks in the Joshimath, other towns in Uttarakhand are also at risk of facing a similar situation. The administration is now preparing to demolish those buildings that have developed too many cracks as they are in great danger. So far 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in the town while the number of subsidence-affected homes rose to 678, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority in Chamoli said.

List of places at risk of sinking

Rudraprayag - Maroda, a village in Rudraparyag district of Uttarakhand is also at risk of facing a similar situation. Some houses in the village have developed cracks due to the tunnel construction of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line. What is more shocking is that families continue to live in these dilapidated houses they are yet to receive compensation.

Bageshwar - Kharbagad village in Bageshwar’s Kapkot is also looking into the eyes of imminent danger with water leaking from tunnels. There have been reports of landslides in Kapot too. The main reason for leakage appears to be pits that have been made in the hill above the tunnel of the hydropower project. This has created panic among villagers.

Uttarkashi - The houses of Mastadi and Bhatwadi villages in the Uttarkashi district are also at risk. The 1991 earthquake left cracks in the buildings. The entire district is in the Cracks that have already started appearing in the houses. Mastadi was hit by landslides after the 1991 earthquake. In 1995 and 1996, water started coming out from inside the houses, which is still continuing the grip of natural calamity.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited the affected areas on Saturday while the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a high-level meeting to review the situation in Joshimath on Sunday.

ALSO READ | After Joshimath, houses in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh develop cracks and leaks

ALSO READ | NCMC meets on Joshimath, says immediate priority is complete evacuation | Top points

Latest India News