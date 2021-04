Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO US President Joe Biden invites PM Modi to attend Climate Summit, to be held virtually on April 22-23.

US President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Climate Summit to be held virtually on April 22-23. The Prime Minister has welcomed his initiative and accepted the invitation, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Friday.

Prior to this, John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will be visiting New Delhi from 5th to 8th April, added Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson.

