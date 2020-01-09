JNU VC questions celebrities, asks why not support those students, teachers who want to research, teach

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has asked celebrities why not stand in support of those teachers who want to teach and carry their research and students who want registration process to be completed so that they can continue their studies.

Questioning celebrities, personalities who have been staging their support to agitating students, Jagadesh Kumar has asked them why not support teachers and students who want to teach and carry their research.

"I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can't you stand with them," asked Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar views have come after Bollywood star Deepika Padukone​ visited JNU and displayed her support to students who were attacked by masked goons during January 5 campus violence.

This is the second time Jagadesh Kumar has spoken after the brutal campus violence in which over 30 students, teachers were injured.

Earlier on January 6, Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh said, "The incident that took place on Sunday is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University."

"The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind," Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said while appealing to students.

Pitching for a new start, Mamidala Jagadesh said, "I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place, have urged all students to come back to campus."

Jagadesh Kumar further added, "some of the students who opposed registration process damaged registration room, attacked me on December 14."

Showing concern on those who were injured in the campus violence, Jagadesh said, "Our heart goes out to all injured students, the incident (violence) is unfortunate."

