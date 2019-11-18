JNU student protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to avoid THESE roads

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) is slated to take out a protest march on Monday. The march from the JNU to Parliament is against the fee hike of the students' hostel at JNU. The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause in the winter session of Parliament, which will begin on Monday and end on December 13. Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening.

The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters, informing about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg due to student protest. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use Mehrauli Mahipalpur road, Aurobindo marg, Outer ring road and NH48."

Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg due to student protest. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use Mehrauli Mahipalpur road, Aurobindo marg, Outer ring road and NH48. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 18, 2019

The JNUSU has also appealed to students of other universities to join its march to Parliament on Monday, to protest against hostel fee hike and other issues affecting higher education.

"At a time when fee hikes are rampant across the country, students have emerged as the first line of defence for inclusive education. We invite all students of Delhi, to join us as we march on foot from JNU to Parliament on the first day of the winter session of Parliament," the JNUSU said.

It also appealed to students outside Delhi to organise agitations on November 18 to mark a National Day of Protest, "to safeguard education as a right, and oppose its transformation into a commodity".

Police said they have made adequate security arrangements along the route of the march.

Police personnel will be deployed at all entry points leading towards Parliament from all possible routes starting from the southwest district, a senior police official said.

"We have fortified the entire area around Parliament with the winter session beginning from tomorrow. Additional police personnel from other districts will also be deployed to avoid any untoward situation," he added.

