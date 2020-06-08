JNU reports first case of coronavirus after pharmacist found COVID-19 positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO JNU reports first case of coronavirus.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reported its case of coronavirus after a pharmacist in the varsity tested positive for the deadly disease. Following this development, university administration contact tracing of all who had come in the contact of the pharmacist are being traced and informed to remain vigilant and get tested for the noval disease.

As of now, the pharmacist has been asked to remain home quarantine at his residence in the JNU campus.

The administration has issued a circular saying, "all students and the JNU community are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus".

Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh said: "Any student who develops Covid symptoms should immediately contact a doctor or health care centre."

Most of the students at the campus have returned to their native places and educational activities at the university are at a low key.

