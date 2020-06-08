Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7 million mark; death toll at 4,05,272

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7-million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 7,085,702 with 405,272 deaths. Till now, 3,459,829 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,988,544 including 112,096 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 6,91,962 including 36,499 deaths and Russia with 4,67,673 cases including 5,859 deaths.

Italy has registered 197 new cases of COVID-19 with some 60 percent of them in Lombardy, which remains by far the country’s region with the most infections. The same 24-hour period saw an increase of 53 deaths nationwide. Overall, Italy has just under 235,000 known infections and 33,899 deaths of persons who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday with 3,045 new infections in the past 24 hours. The kingdom’s total confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic stand at 101,914, including 712 deaths. Around 70% of all cases have recovered.

On Saturday, Saudi authorities moved to restrict movement again in the second largest city of Jiddah with a 3 p.m. curfew and the suspension on mosque prayers there.

Here are the top 10 countries affected by coronavirus:

