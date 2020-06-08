IMD issues weather alert for 6 states; heavy rainfall predicted for next 48 hours

Image Source : AP Rain clouds hover over the city in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal are set to bring heavy rains over several states in northeast India, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for 6 states with predictions of heavy rainfall in these states between June 9 and June 11. The weather department has said that a low-pressure area was likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

These states are -- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra (Vidarbha region).

"A Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

It further added, " Under its influence, fairly widespread to ws r/f accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal AP, Telangana during 09th-11th June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state during 10th-11th June."

A Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2020

Under its influence, fairly widespread to ws r/f accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal AP, Telangana during 09th-11th June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state during 10th-11th June. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2020

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, some parts of Konkan, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of central and north Bay of Bengal and some parts of North East states during next 2-3 days,” the department had said earlier.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage