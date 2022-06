Follow us on Image Source : PTI The body is of a man aged between 40-45 years.

A highly decomposed body of a man, aged between 40-45 years, was found hanging from a tree inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. An enquiry has begun and the body is yet to be identified. Delhi Police's crime and the forensic teams have reached the spot.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 pm after which the police staff rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Sources said the person may have died a few days back.

