Will cross 400 seats mark as country relying on Modi's guarantee: PM's mega poll pitch in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple developmental projects, in Sindri, Dhanbad district in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched various developmental projects in Jharkhand on Friday, during a public address reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross 400 seats mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

He further lashed out at the JMM-Congress government alleging it of corruption. PM Modi slammed the Opposition saying the more they will abuse him, the more he will rise.

PM Modi told people that fulfilling their dreams is his resolution adding he's working only and only for the people of the country while the opposition leaders only think about them and their families.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand. Among various projects, he dedicated to the nation the Rs 8,900-crore fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd in Sindri in Dhanbad district.

The plant will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production, benefiting farmers of the country.

This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after such facilities at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively.

India's urea production reached 310 lakh tonne now from 225 lakh tonne in 2014, a significant step towards self-dependence in fertiliser, he said.

PM Modi also launched rail, power and coal projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Jharkhand.

"Jharkhand got a gift of projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore. It was Modi’s guarantee to revive the Sindri fertiliser plant and it was fulfilled today. With the dedication of this plant to the nation, India will become self-dependent in urea," he added.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde declines Sharad Pawar's dinner invite, cites THIS reason