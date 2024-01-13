Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets ED summon for eighth time, asked to appear between January 16-20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has once again received Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons and has been asked by the probing agency to appear before it between January 16-20.

It's the eighth summon to the Chief Minister. ED has asked Soren to respond for failing to appear before it when earlier summons were issued.

Last month, ED issued summons to Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren was asked to depose at the federal agency's office and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to the ED alleging that a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by mafia was going on in Jharkhand".

The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

