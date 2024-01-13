'Agar aesa hai toh...': Nitish Kumar proposes Lalu's name for I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor in Oppn meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) national council meeting, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who refused to become the convenor of I.N.D.I.A bloc, proposed Lalu Yadav for the post after some alliance members suggested the latter's name.

Nitish Kumar was first offered to become the convenor of the bloc, however, he refused the position and said If that's the case then make Lalu Yadav as convenor of I.N.D.I.A alliance. (Agar aesa hai toh Lalu ji ko hi bana dijiye).

The developments came as I.N.D.I.A bloc members held a virtual meeting on Saturday, however, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the meeting.

Nitish said he was not aspirant for convenor, says D Raja

Speaking about the meeting, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "It was a good meeting. Out of 12 parties, 10 attended the meeting... Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav could not attend the meeting. Seat sharing was discussed. It has been directed to all the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc to take up the seat-sharing negotiations and to conclude them as early as possible. Tamil Nadu CM informed that after Pongal, that will be done in Tamil Nadu. There was a discussion on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra... There was a discussion on the question of chairperson and convener. Kharge's name was proposed as chairperson. It was agreed upon... (On Nitish's name as Convenor) He just said that he was not an aspirant. That's all. But everyone wanted him to be the convenor."