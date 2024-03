Follow us on Image Source : X/@JPNADDA RLD leader Jayant Singh with BJP leaders in New Delhi

In a major development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), on Monday, has announced candidates for Baghpat and Bijnor seats. According to reports, Rajkumar Saghwan will fight from the Baghpat sear while Chandan Chouhan will contest from the Bijnor seat.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.