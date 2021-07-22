Friday, July 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jantar Mantar protests: Freelance journalist attacks news channel cameraperson

Jantar Mantar protests: Freelance journalist attacks news channel cameraperson

The cameraperson has been identified as Nagendra Gosain, police said. A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist. Singh has been detained, the officer said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2021 23:52 IST
Cameraperson from a reputed Hindi news channel was attacked
Image Source : PTI

Cameraperson from a reputed Hindi news channel was attacked by a freelance journalist at the Jantar Mantar farmer protests on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cameraperson of a leading Hindi news channel was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a freelance journalist on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting the new farm laws, police said.

The cameraperson has been identified as Nagendra Gosain, police said. A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist. Singh has been detained, the officer said.

Also Read: Farmers end today's 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, demand govt to raise farm issues

Gosain said Singh was abusing media persons in the morning and was also recording it. Singh also used foul language against a woman journalist, he said.

When other journalists objected and there was a tussle, Singh attacked them with a tripod. He attacked me thrice, he said, adding his hand was injured.

The medicolegal case (MLC) has been conducted and a written complaint submitted at the Parliament Street police station, Gosain said. 

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs for the protest at Jantar Mantar

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X