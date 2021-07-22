Jantar Mantar protests: Freelance journalist attacks news channel cameraperson

The cameraperson of a leading Hindi news channel was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a freelance journalist on Thursday at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting the new farm laws, police said.
The cameraperson has been identified as Nagendra Gosain, police said. A senior police officer said Gosain was attacked by Prabhjot Singh, a freelance journalist. Singh has been detained, the officer said.
Also Read: Farmers end today's 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, demand govt to raise farm issues
Gosain said Singh was abusing media persons in the morning and was also recording it. Singh also used foul language against a woman journalist, he said.
When other journalists objected and there was a tussle, Singh attacked them with a tripod. He attacked me thrice, he said, adding his hand was injured.
The medicolegal case (MLC) has been conducted and a written complaint submitted at the Parliament Street police station, Gosain said.