JanataCurfewWithIndiaTV | Show your support for all the heroes, send in videos

Bird's eye view of a deserted Connaught Place in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

India will witness a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, to avoid social interaction in a bid to fight the deadly coronavirus. The call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effective from 7 am to 9 pm, is being widely acknowledged. The prime minister also asked the countrymen to stand at the doors and balconies and applaud those people who are providing essential services in such time -- by clapping, banging plates and pans.

