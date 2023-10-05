Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan quits NDA to support TDP amid protests over Naidu's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

In another blow to NDA, Jana Sena Party walked out of the alliance in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said he is quitting the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA to support the TDP.

"The TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs Telugu Desam Party's governance for the development of the state. Today, TDP is struggling and we will support them. TDP needs Jana Sainik's support in this situation. If TDP and JanaSena join hands, YSRCP will be submerged in the state," the actor-turned-politician said.

TDP chief Chandrababu has been in the jail in an alleged multi-crore skill development scam case. Former Andhra Pradesh CM was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 9 September triggering state-wide protests by the TDP supporters.

