Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan quits NDA to support TDP amid protests over Naidu's arrest

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan quits NDA to support TDP amid protests over Naidu's arrest

The development came when top TDP leaders had been protesting against the YSR government over the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. Also, Jana Sena's quit prolonged the list of parties that left the NDA in recent times.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Amravati Updated on: October 05, 2023 9:36 IST
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan
Image Source : PTI/FILE Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

In another blow to NDA, Jana Sena Party walked out of the alliance in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said he is quitting the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA to support the TDP.

"The TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs Telugu Desam Party's governance for the development of the state. Today, TDP is struggling and we will support them. TDP needs Jana Sainik's support in this situation. If TDP and JanaSena join hands, YSRCP will be submerged in the state," the actor-turned-politician said.

TDP chief Chandrababu has been in the jail in an alleged multi-crore skill development scam case. Former Andhra Pradesh CM was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 9 September triggering state-wide protests by the TDP supporters.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News