Sikkim: ISRO's satellite images show cloudburst in Lhonak lake caused flash floods, 14 dead | PICS

Sikkim flash floods : One of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centers, the National Remote Sensing Centre showed images of South Lhonak Lake in Sikkim changing its shape due to flash floods in the Himalayan state. A satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonak lake in Sikkim by obtaining temporal satellite images (before & after) over the water body was observed.

"It is observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream," an ISRO statement said on Wednesday.

Image Source : ISRO ISRO's satellite images show cloudburst

The space agency said it will continue monitoring the lake further using satellite data. At least fourteen people died while 102 others went missing today after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said.

