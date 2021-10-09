Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K: Two Police personnel injured in terrorist attack on a party in Kulgam

Two police personnel were injured after suspected militants fired upon a police party in Manzgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said Jammu and Kashmir police officials.

Another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Methan in Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said. "Encounter has started at Methan area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between militants and J&K Police in Srinagar on Friday evening belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The police recovered arms and ammunition from the spot and launched a search operation.

