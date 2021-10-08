Friday, October 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Lashkar militant killed in Srinagar encounter, another one escapes, say police

J&K: Lashkar militant killed in Srinagar encounter, another one escapes, say police

During the ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist was neutralized while another managed to escape.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: October 08, 2021 22:17 IST
LeT terrorist, LeT terrorist killed, encounter, Srinagar, srinagar encounter, latest national news u
Image Source : ANI.

J&K: Lashkar militant killed in Srinagar encounter, another one escapes, say police.

An Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in a shootout with the police at Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening. 

According to initial reports, the terrorist fired upon a police party. While one terrorist was neutralised, second militant managed to flee, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The killed militant, Aqib Bashir Kumar, is said from Trenz Shopian and as per the identity card recovered, he was affiliated with LeT, police said. 

India Tv - LeT terrorist, LeT terrorist killed, encounter, Srinagar, srinagar encounter, latest national news u

Image Source : INDIA TV.

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar.

The police have also recovered arms and ammunition. Moreover, five civilians were killed in targeted terror attacks in Kashmir earlier this week.

ALSO READ: J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian, operation underway

ALSO READ: Encounter in J&K's Bandipora, two terrorists killed

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News