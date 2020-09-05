J&K: Bodies of two terrorists found in Gurez Sector of Bandipora, AK-47 magazines recovered

Image Source : MANZOOR MIR Bodies of two infiltrated terrorists from South Kashmir fished out from a stream.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and Army in a joint operation recovered two dead bodies from river Kishanganga at LOC in Gurez Sector of Bandipora North Kashmir. Ammunition including AK Magzine 04, AK RDS 116, 9 mm RDS 16, Grenade 01, W/set 01, Wrist watch 04 was found on the body of one.

The militants identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather from Dadsara, Tral and Sameer Ahmad Dar son of Mohammed Yousuf Dar from Dogripora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir.They said that both were affiliated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist outfit.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Warnov area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

The encounter in a forested area started after a joint team of the police and the army laid a cordon the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

