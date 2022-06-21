J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter in Baramulla; another gunfight underway in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Highlights Security forces launched a cordon & search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla

They had received information about presence of militants in the area

The search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened fire on security forces

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist was killed following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the details, the encounter was reported from the Tulibal area of Sopore.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in the Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Meanwhile, another encounter was reported from the Tujjan area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. As per the sources, two militants are believed to be trapped in Pulwama.

More details on the Pulwama encounter were awaited.

Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

This comes a day after three terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of ultras killed in the past 24 hours to seven, police said.

A police spokesperson said two militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire in the ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll in the overnight operation to four.

Two militants were killed in the encounter on Sunday.

In another encounter in the Pulwama district, an unidentified militant was killed.

The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Chatpora after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation was underway when reports last came in.

