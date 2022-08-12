Friday, August 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Non-local labourer from Bihar shot dead in another targeted killing

J&K: Non-local labourer from Bihar shot dead in another targeted killing

Terrorists struck again at the non-Kashmiri population in the valley on Friday.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Written By : Paras Bisht | Bandipora (J&K)
Updated on: August 12, 2022 8:07 IST
Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants shot dead a Non-
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants shot dead a Non- local labourer in Sadunara area of Ajas in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Highlights

  • Non-local labourer from Bihar shot dead in Bandipora
  • The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrez
  • Police have launched search operation to nab terrorists

J&K: The terrorists struck again at the non-Kashmiri population in the valley on Friday. A resident of Bihar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Sadunara area of Ajas in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrez Son of Mohammad Jaleel Resident of Bihar. Amrez was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday. Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the Army personel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists. 

Also Read | J&K: Lateef Rather, terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat joined LeT again post jail term

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: Protests in several places over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown imposed

Jammu and Kashmir: Protests in several places over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown imposed

Flash floods, snowfall lash Jammu and Kashmir; Jhelum breaches danger mark in Anantnag

Flash floods, snowfall lash Jammu and Kashmir; Jhelum breaches danger mark in Anantnag

Srinagar engineer designs solar car in his backyard | Know how it looks, works

Srinagar engineer designs solar car in his backyard | Know how it looks, works

After UP, now J&K police seizes property of those helping terrorists, terror acts

After UP, now J&K police seizes property of those helping terrorists, terror acts

Amarnath: Heavy rains in high mountains trigger flood scare; pilgrims moved to safer places

Amarnath: Heavy rains in high mountains trigger flood scare; pilgrims moved to safer places

J-K: Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in Pulwama

J-K: Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September | Details

Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September | Details

Also Read | Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September | Details

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News