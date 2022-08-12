J&K: Non-local labourer from Bihar shot dead in another targeted killing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants shot dead a Non- local labourer in Sadunara area of Ajas in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

J&K: The terrorists struck again at the non-Kashmiri population in the valley on Friday. A resident of Bihar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Sadunara area of Ajas in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrez Son of Mohammad Jaleel Resident of Bihar. Amrez was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday. Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the Army personel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists.

