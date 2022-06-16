Jammu & Kashmir: NIA raids multiple locations in cross LoC trade, terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with a major crackdown on cross-LoC (Line of Control) trade and a terror-financing case. According to the details, the joint operation was carried out by the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The joint team led by the NIA also conducted searches at other locations in Srinagar as a part of the crackdown on terror in North Kashmir.

The development comes a day after the NIA conducted raids at four places in the Union Territory including three locations in Baramulla and one in Handwara district in the cross LoC Trade and terror financing case.

The raids were carried out at the premises of suspected cross LoC traders and connected persons, and the NIA claimed to have seized digital devices along with incriminating documents during these searches.

The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through a cross LoC trade mechanism between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district.

The trade has been suspended since the month of April 2019. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on December 16, 2016.

